As we reported, the crowded marches that started today from the yard of the Holy Cross Church on Komitas Avenue and Freedom Square united in France Square and returned to Freedom Square. “You believe, don’t you, that the struggle will have a victorious end?” The participation of the people in our protests that started today speaks about the fact that the struggle is unstoppable. “What does victory mean to have a strong homeland, Artsakh, a dignified Armenian?” Arthur Vanetsyan, a member of the “I have honor” faction, addressed the crowd.

“There is no other agenda. We will definitely achieve that goal. There will be no rallies in the coming days, our actions will be in the streets, effective acts of disobedience, in which we must all participate together. Those who follow us on the Internet ․ We will be on the streets every day, join us. “Declare that you do not agree that the homeland be handed over to the enemy,” he stated.

Speaking to reporters, Arthur Vanetsyan stressed that the number of people expressing protest is increasing every minute ․ “I noticed something important today. The route during which we were informing did not receive any negative response. The opposite. Everyone greeted from the cars and from the windows. Yes, the consensus is formed in the society that this government must go, that Artsakh must be powerful. The only thing left is the “packaging”, which will be itself. Decentralized actions are effective. I assure you that there will be no split. To all political forces, NGOs, individuals ․ If you serve the state interest of the Republic of Armenia, you are our supporters, we are your supporters. This is a struggle for the sake of Armenia and Artsakh. So I do not think anyone can speak against this agenda. “

Luiza SUKIASYAN