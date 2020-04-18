

Vanessa Bryant is honoring her late husband Kobe Bryant on the couple’s 19th wedding ceremony anniversary.

On Instagram, Vanessa, 37, posted a throwback photo of herself sitting on Kobe’s lap as he kisses her on the cheek together with his arms wrapped round her. “My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby,” Vanessa wrote within the caption. “I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you.”

Vanessa married the NBA star on April 18, 2001 in Dana Point, California after assembly on the set of a music video in 1999. On January 26, the 41-year-old Lakers participant and the couple’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died together with seven others when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, Calif.

Since the deaths, Vanessa, who can also be a mom to the couple’s daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 9 months, has shared reminiscences and household photographs on social media.

Vanessa’s new put up is harking back to a snapshot she shared on Valentine’s Day. In it, she additionally sat on Kobe’s lap and smiled brightly for the digital camera as Lauryn Hill’s “Tell Him” performed. Calling him her “forever Valentine,” Vanessa wrote, “I love you so much. Missing you so much on your favorite holiday.”

And in the future earlier than Easter, Vanessa posted a joyful Instagram video of Bianka and Capri opening an outsized blue Easter egg. Sporting toy glasses and a pink pajama set with white hearts, Bianka hammered on the egg whereas Capri giggled.

