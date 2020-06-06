I miss my mum’s Nigerian cooking. Can she teach me over Zoom? | Food

‘Well, let me see it then,” says my mother from the screen, her iPhone camera set to the trademark lockdown angle that means I’ve by no means been higher acquainted with a selected patch of her front room ceiling. Slightly fearfully, reaching over a saucepan of effervescent oil, I do as I’m informed: stick a spoon within the dense batter I’ve blended to make my first ever West African “puff-puff” doughnuts, and hoick some up for inspection. “Hmm,” she says, squinting. “It looks a little heavy, son.”

“Do you think?” I say, doubtfully, selecting up one of many misshapen darkish brown blobs I’ve already fried and pulling it aside. A rope of moist, raw batter spills out over my fingers and it feels, for a second, just like the ghosts of my Nigerian ancestors have gathered at my shoulder to shake their heads sadly.

“Ha. Oh noooo. They’re raw, Mum,” I say, opening one other with the identical outcome.

“Ah! Raw? Oh dear,” she says, her voice managing to convey each kindness and a touch of quiet vindication.

I needed this to be about tradition, and seeing if I might emulate meals that represents a lot greater than a full stomach

Welcome, then, to the sometimes calamitous actuality of my confined adventures in Nigerian cooking, a collection of giddy highs and crushing lows that – given I make, or quite as soon as made, my residing as a London restaurant critic and certainly one of MasterChef’s occasional skilled face-stuffers – has felt at occasions like a very brutal act of self-inflicted poetic justice. The judger has change into the judged. And my informal, early-lockdown notion that, guided by my mum over Zoom, I would possibly recreate among the dishes I grew up on has turned from a enjoyable diversion into one thing messier, actually and figuratively; one thing that has prompted me to spend wakeful nights fretting over the consistency of my jollof rice.

I am getting forward of myself. Let’s rewind, previous the disastrous puff-puff, to the start of all this, when it appeared like the plain answer to what have to be a typical familial side-effect of the pandemic. To put it merely, I not solely miss somebody I can not actually see (my mum, as she would absolutely level out, doesn’t flip 70 till August, however has been additional cautious about isolating), I additionally miss the small, on a regular basis methods she used to precise her love. While I don’t want to perpetuate the immigrant-parent cliches, for my Nigerian-born mom, this inevitably meant meals. Lots of it. All cooked with instinctive talent and the type of ferocity which means if you would like her to sit down down and cease frying issues whereas she has individuals over, you nearly need to restrain her.

Jimi Famurewa’s mum teaches him over Zoom. Photograph: courtesy of Jimi Famurewa

So, sure, I felt an acute, constructing ache for her repertoire of Nigerian dishes. And my spouse and two younger sons did, too, on condition that “Grandma Tuesdays” – the weekly childcare day that at all times ends with me arriving residence from work to the welcoming, candied gust of frying plantain, Mum chaotically manning at the least 4 hobs and the boys barely wanting up from their dwindling mountains of jollof – are on an indefinite hiatus. Enlisting her as my distanced culinary Yoda appeared an ideal response to this unusual new life. I would get to plug the shameful hole in my skills when it got here to West African cooking; my youngsters wouldn’t be denied jollof, one of many few vaguely nutritious dishes they devour with out grievance; and my mum, at all times bereft when she isn’t capable of take a look at the abdomen capability of half a dozen hungry company, might ease the remoted boredom whereas feeding us from afar.

I fancy myself as fairly good within the kitchen (what’s a restaurant critic, actually, if not an especially mouthy back-seat driver?) however I needed this to be about tradition, paying one thing ahead, and seeing if I might emulate meals that represents a lot greater than a full stomach. “P45 on the way for me!” my mum messaged, with just a few declarative cry-laugh emojis, when I first floated the thought. Maudlin as it might sound, I hoped to supply her immortality quite than obsolescence.

Initially, all I actually supplied have been shamefully fundamental teleconferenced queries. “I can’t believe I’m asking this, Mum, but how do I peel this yam?” I stated, in a single lamentable early video name, as I stared down the gnarled tuber. Here, I assume, we alight on the elephant within the room: why, as a 36-year-old who cooks consistently and writes about meals for work, was I solely now expressing curiosity in how these ancestral dishes are ready? How had I managed to undergo life voraciously consuming recipes for Italian, French or Mexican delicacies, with such a evident blind spot the place my personal heritage was involved?

Jimi’s lockdown dishes of jollof rice, roast hen, steamed yam with corned beef stew and fried plantain. Photograph: Mark Chilvers/The Guardian

The selective laziness of the Nigerian princeling can’t be absolutely discounted. My mum is unapologetic concerning the patriarchal roots of her model of West African hospitality (“Our parents made sure we learned to cook good meals so our husbands would always come home for more!” ran one other emoji-studded message) and, although I’ve loudly opposed this tradition, I know I’ve been its silent beneficiary: barely entering into the kitchen at sprawling household gatherings; absolutely regressing from self-sufficient grownup to coddled, sofa-bound teenager the second I cross the brink into my mum’s home.

There is, I assume, one more reason I gravitated in direction of different cuisines. As a cookery show-obsessed child, I needed to stake out culinary floor that was mine and mine alone. It was a method to underline the distinction between my era and that of my dad and mom. Why make a lesser model of Mum’s egusi soup (a melon seed stew with an addictive, faintly bitter edge) when I might strike out on my personal, with one thing that had much less baggage?

Hunching over a billowing pan of rice, rhythmically stirring as she does, has introduced my mum bustling again into the room

Whatever the trigger, this regrettable data hole made for some bumpy moments throughout my first distant classes. After prepping that yam (you winnow off the robust, nubby exterior with a hefty knife, then minimize it into thick rounds), I realized the arduous manner that cautious association of the slices in a lidded steaming pan is vital in case you don’t need a few of them to be challengingly al dente. I additionally made what I thought was a reasonably profitable jollof (the trick, in response to Mum’s prolonged WhatsApp’d recipe and Zoom directions, is a really low, methodical simmer), solely to have the three-year-old virtually flip the desk over as a result of I’d left just a few seen shreds of onion in there.

It has been a mountainous studying curve, however a rewarding one (in the long run, I do handle to get the puff-puff to work, with smaller dollops of batter and a much less ferocious hob setting). Trying to grasp all of it, whereas filling the home with candy, starchy smells that have been a squirt of industrial-strength bug killer away from the bottled scent of my childhood, has felt like the right, comforting puzzle for drifting lockdown days. It has given me a brand new appreciation for the toil that goes into every beloved dish and reminded me that I can instinctively adapt issues (the addition of hen schmaltz to jollof, a vaguely cheffy dribble of spinach and scotch bonnet salsa over the yam and fiery beef stew) the identical manner I would any recipe.

More than this, it has given my mum and me an excuse to embark on a shared venture collectively; one the place I cease scolding her about her life-endangering runs to the Big Sainsbury’s lengthy sufficient to confess that, sure, possibly there are nonetheless issues she can teach me. “Oh, it’s been great,” she says, when I ask her. “I think it’s making me a better cook as well, measuring things and timing myself.”

And for me, hunched over a billowing pan of rice, rhythmically stirring and thwacking a spoon on the sting simply as she at all times does, it has been an opportunity to momentarily deliver her bustling again into the room. It shouldn’t be the identical because the whirl of Tuesdays, with three generations of us huddled in shut, and Mum on the range, chiding me for pinching one other scalding, fresh-fried piece of plantain. Yet we’re all having to seek out methods to maintain ourselves, till the patterns of outdated lives might be restored. Like my makes an attempt at my mum’s Nigerian requirements, it’s removed from good. But, proper now, it appears like precisely what we want.

Kofo Famurewa’s Nigerian puff-puff recipe

Makes 26-30 balls

375g plain flour

1 sachet quick motion yeast

½ tsp grated nutmeg

1 good pinch salt

200g sugar (plus additional for sprinkling)

2 cups lukewarm water

Vegetable oil for deep frying

Combine the dry elements in a deep bowl. Add the water, slightly at a time, and blend along with your palms or a wood spoon till it’s the consistency of thick, easy pancake batter. Cover with each clingfilm and tea towels (or perhaps a jacket) and depart in a heat place to rise for 45 minutes. Heat at the least three inches of oil in a saucepan, then, with both fingers or a spoon, scoop modest, stage tablespoon-sized balls of the risen combine and plop into the oil. Fry in batches till golden brown. Sprinkle with additional sugar and eat instantly.