‘I May Destroy You’ Creator Michaela Coel on Why She Wanted to Write the HBO Series: ‘Because It Had Happened’

Michaela Coel– understood for the Netflix program Chewing Gum— likewise produced the 2020 HBO seriesI May Destroy You The brand-new series gets really dark and genuine about sexual injury. Why was it crucial for Coel to discuss the subject for I May Destroy You?

Michaela Coel in I May Destroy You|Natalie Seery/HBO

HBO series ‘I May Destroy You’ creator and lead cast member talks about the heart-wrenching episodes

In a current Fresh Air interview with NPR radio host Terry Gross, writer/actor Michaela Coel opened about composing the story of I May Destroy You— along with the genuine story behind the HBO series. Why did she desire to write about sexual violence?

“I think in the beginning I wanted to write about it because it had happened,” she stated. Coel drew from her individual injury when it came to composing IMay Destroy You “And I have a habit of writing some sort of piece that’s inspired by reality, whether it’s poetry or music or a one-woman play or a TV show.”

RELATED: Jodie Comer Thinks Michaela Coel and Phoebe Waller-Bridge Are Leading the Future of Television

Coel continued, keeping in mind how heartbreakingly relatable the styles in I May Destroy You are: