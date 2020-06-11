‘I loved the weirdness’ – can Laura Marling’s crowdless gig rescue live music? | Laura Marling

A

fter 3 months of shuttered concert venues, hearing Laura Marling’s voice eddy around the Union Chapel in north London is like being dosed with a vitamin I was leaving out of my diet. It’s almost like hearing live music for the very first time; a different sort of beauty than you get on a daily walk or a drive to a castle, something vividly real but constantly evaporating in to the air.

Aside from 25 production staff, there’s almost no one else in the venue for this concert, which is being streamed on line as one of the first fully realised gigs since the arrival of coronavirus. Backed solely by her acoustic guitar, Marling plays one set for the UK in the evening and a later one for a US audience. She is recorded in crystal clarity and filmed on three cameras, two of these roving around and approaching her, capturing the changing weather across her face.

There have already been plenty of free lo-fi performances by stars on Instagram during lockdown, or charity initiatives such as for example Together at Home, but Marling’s concert is the next step for a live music sector flailing because of its previous quantities of artistry and revenue: £900m losses are predicted because of this year in the UK. The event is ticketed at £12 or $12 a stream, and while her manager won’t give me exact numbers, he says more than 6,000 have already been sold. Michael Chandler, the chief executive of Union Chapel, says events such as this feel just like “a glimmer of light” for a shuttered venue that, with two-metre social distancing, could only accommodate 84 of its usual 900 capacity.

“I loved it,” Marling says between her sets, relaxed and happy. “I love the weirdness of the intensity of playing live, and that was a totally uninterrupted version of it. I don’t have to take a break and say something awkward – banter doesn’t come naturally to me.”

‘I loved it!’ … Laura Marling performing in the empty Union Chapel. Photograph: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Marling superfan Mitchell Stirling, who watched the livestream at home and it has seen her 32 times before, concurs. “Laura’s never one for onstage banter, so you’re not missing out on that kind of thing,” that he says. “It was a strange hinterland between being at an intimate concert and watching a DVD, but it was excellent.” Another fan, Hannah Gallagher, says it absolutely was “gorgeous, and the production values were incredible. She doesn’t need to pull out many tricks, and that translated well. Me and my boyfriend WhatsApp-called each other while livestreaming the concert on our laptops; he put his phone up next to him so he could turn to me as if he was standing next to me at a gig, which was really nice.”

The livestream’s director, Giorgio Testi, says it is “a dream come true, because you can capture the beauty of the venue and the artist without ruining the experience for people watching in a crowd. My job can become even more creative.” He aimed for “something extremely cinematic”, using ambitiously long, unbroken shots to simply help immerse every one watching in the home, and says this approach demands an artist of Marling’s calibre. “It brings back the importance of being a very good performer, because you can’t hide. Either you can do it, or you shouldn’t show up on stage.”

The chat-averse Marling doesn’t acknowledge his cameras’ presence, but says there is certainly potential for other performers to play around together. “The ability to think up a persona with that level of intricacy is actually really hard, and that doesn’t come naturally to me, either. My persona, I guess, is holding on to intensity for as long as I possibly can. For other people, it’s more theatrical, and that could be an amazing extra quality to this new normal.”

The hope is this could become an entirely new ticketed format to match the success of livestreamed theatre and opera performances, with the strictures of coronavirus forcing visitors to embrace the idea. Audiences who live too far from the touring route could get to see a performer at close quarters, so that as Hannah says: “There was no one putting their phones up and blocking your view; there was guaranteed clarity. And you don’t have annoyances like toilet breaks.”

But even when there is scope for experimentation and theatricality, as well as a financial lifeline for venues and artists, something is lost by lacking an audience there. It is eerie to watch Marling sing to cameras and empty pews, like a dispatch from a secure bunker to the survivors of an apocalypse outside.

There’s a spontaneity to a live audience, they become a lively force in themselves. They could switch on you Laura Marling

“There’s a spontaneity to a live audience, they become an energetic force in themselves,” says Marling. “They could turn on you, if they wanted to.” As with her Union Chapel sets, she began each show of a recent Australian tour having an interconnected suite of songs, “this long song making people zone out somewhat, in a good way. I never look at the audience when I play that song. And at the end, I bend down to touch the tuner, and there’s a row of people right in my face who I’m seeing for the very first time. They are usually women about my age. To look someone in the eye who is having a really intense experience, which has a real impact on me.

“It feels as though my fanbase are like me, ish; whether they’re male or female, they will have a similar emotional landscape. They’re not adoring, they’re connecting. I don’t think people put me on a pedestal, I do believe they see me as somebody who is articulating something for them that they’ve experienced. I find that quite moving, and overwhelming. Something about being really intensely watched puts you in a different mind-set; it is just like a fuse being lit.”

Something is lost for the audience at home aswell. “I did miss the crowd,” Gallagher says. “It’s nice to see how people react when a song comes on that they really enjoy. Watching Laura at Glastonbury, it was Nothing Not Nearly; the girls beside me loved it too, and I got really emotional and swept up in it.” Marling’s team tell me plans are afoot for an optional chat function in future streams, nevertheless, you can never engineer the shared frisson that ripples through a crowd.

As well as the management company Marling is signed to, which is planning similar gigs with Sleaford Mods, Jack Garratt and much more, there are a signifigant amounts of other initiatives attempting to conjure that frisson none the less. Neo-soul singer Erykah Badu has created her own streaming platform, recently reasoning: “I could directly do business with the people I am serving, it’s a magnificent feeling.” Meanwhile startups such as for example Maestro, Side Door and Release Party offer ticketed livestream services if you don’t want to build one your self. With Glastonbury long since cancelled, its Shangri-La area will recreate its cyberpunk raves in a 3D virtual reality setting in July, with sets from Fatboy Slim, Carl Cox and more accessed via computer or smartphone; Tomorrowland, among the world’s biggest dance festival brands, will attempt something similar the same month.

Shangri-La at Glastonbury 2019 – the area will be recreated digitally in 2010. Photograph: David Levene/The Guardian

In the real world, club promoters have attempted socially distanced raves in forests, drive-ins or with dancers fenced faraway from one another with hazard tape. Another ambitious project is One Night Records, a venture launching in October from Tim Wilson, who has worked with immersive cultural brands such as for example Punchdrunk, Secret Cinema and Vault festival. It is, he says, a theatrical trip “through the birth contractions of modern music” with blues, ragtime and New Orleans jazz being performed across seven areas in a 30,000-sq ft space, to house holds of four people socially distanced from other groups. At £202 for each household, it is pricey, just like one recent socially distanced club night in Germany, which cost €70 (£63) a ticket. The worry is that live music will become at the very top pastime throughout coronavirus.

“It’s not cheap,” admits Wilson. “But it’s also the only gig in town, and it’s a lot of content for £50 a person; you’ll be seeing 15 to 18 musicians a night in lots of different iterations.” He argues that as lockdown restrictions begin to lift, festival promoters should really be planning this type of small-scale, certainly live event. “I think congregating a couple of thousand people in a large space in the countryside and marshalling it properly, it doesn’t sound too difficult an operation to me.”

Audiences and cash-strapped artists will be looking forward to that sort of scaled-back operation, as well as livestreams, even if they aren’t an entire replacement for the live scene of old. Marling says lockdown is “anxiety-making. Annually and a half’s worth of income has gone. And this [livestreaming] won’t solve it, because it’s maybe not totally financially viable; it’s quite a production to put on.”

However the finances shake down as this new format finds its feet, Marling’s stunning performance, captured with startling intimacy by Testi and his team, is the perfect evidence of concept. As she sings on Daisy, standing in the heart of the empty church: “Woman alone is not a woman undone.” I try to cling on to every upward-fading note, not knowing when I might hear them next.