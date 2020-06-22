Amy Schumer paid tribute to husband Chris Fischer and her mom on Father’s Day. (Photo: James Devaney/Getty Images)

Amy Schumer is recognizing some unsung heroes this Father’s Day: single moms.

While the comedian usually posts about her father, Gordon, and his fight with multiple sclerosis — and also used him as inspiration for her character’s dad in her hit comedy Trainwreck — it was her other parent who got a shout-out on Father’s Day.

On Sunday, Schumer shared a rare photograph of herself with her mother, Sandra. In her caption, the 39-year-old explained why she was honoring her mother, who has long been divorced from Schumer’s dad, as well as other single moms who carry the weight of solo parenting.

“More than anything, Happy Father’s Day to all the single mothers out there who did both,” Schumer wrote. “I love my dad but my mom did it all.”

Conveniently, she noted, her dad just isn’t on social media marketing.

Schumer’s post struck a chord with celebrity followers like Brandi Carlile and Cat Power. It also drew praise from fans who shared their very own experiences of raising children on their own.

“As a single mother, I appreciate this so much,” read one comment.

“I do it all. Not a lot of people recognize it,” added yet another single mom.

Schumer herself isn’t a single mother, and thus ensured to include a different tribute to husband Chris Fischer, dad to her 1-year-old son Gene.

