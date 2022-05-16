"I look at the world through a lens" | Morning

Milena Gasparyan has her own world in the world of photography, the latter told us about her paintings, her journey, the most successful photo and more.

“Tell us a little about yourself.” When did you first pick up the camera, what journey did you take?

– I look at the world through a lens and it is the best glasses I can have. I took the camera for the first time many years ago and I have always loved to take pictures, I got my own much later. Professional photography does not always require professional or expensive equipment. Sometimes it is enough to know when and where the sun shines in your house and you can find the best shades and background colors and get a wonderful photo.

In the last 2 years I have started to take photos with more motivation and stability and it was then that I decided to share my secret world with people.

The camera is not the only way for me to shoot, of course. From time to time, when I do not have my camera and there is a very beautiful moment in my life, I silently look at the part I want to paint for 2 seconds and say that I painted with my eyes. The most important nuance of photography is to see the beautiful, to look everywhere, and lucky is the person who is able to see and find his moments.

– How are your paintings created?

– I now shoot with both tape and a modern camera. In both cases there is a need for my emotions to tell me how to do it. I like to feel, I like when people see what I have painted and feel what I have felt and tried to convey. It’s a real success for the artist.

I am always looking for rays and light. No one understands the value of even a small piece of light better than a person looking for a good story with a camera in hand. I believe there are no bad photos, there are photos with bad lighting.

Photos are created through emotions, motivation and love.

– What do you like most about photography…

– In photography I like to search and find, to see and feel.

It is easy to paint an object with a very good background, but it is certainly not easy to train the eye to find a worthy object in the picture, even in the most unusual and simple places. It is never enough to have a beautiful view and just take photos. You also need to know how to make a work of art out of something that not everyone could see or notice. In short, I love those searches.

I like to show and see something that people do not notice every day, I like to communicate through photography and convey the power of details to people. Photography has helped me to appreciate every ray of sunshine, every particle of dust, and every light and shadow.

– What is your most successful photo? Can you tell the story of the photo?

– “Eve: I did the “Flight of My Soul” series a year ago for my graduation thesis at the American University. In addition to the final thesis, I had to have a series of photographs where I would present the biblical image of Eve, her independence, and her nature through my own eyes. I got indescribable pleasure from every picture and lived every shot. I have been planning for 3 months and imagining what I want. In the end, I got a series that was better than I thought it would be. I think I got it and I was able to convey all the emotions and the image that I wanted.

– Do you have idols among famous photographers, or someone whose photos have influenced / are influencing you?

– Philip Helsmann has always been a great source of motivation for me. It has a big impact on me. Probably a factor as to why they’re doing so poorly. Audrey Hepburn is one of my favorite characters.

Helsman taught me to recognize people and to “serve” them correctly.

– In which genres of photography did you work in the past and in which genres now?

– I love to paint portraits. I like to tell stories about people and their emotions through portraits. When traveling, if there are street pictures, I only use tape to capture the moments. And portraits in general are my element.

– What was the most difficult photo you received during your career? Why was it difficult?

– It was difficult to get the photos taken in the Parajanov Museum as they should and to get them worthy.

Working with another work of art is a great responsibility, because you work with a powerful force and you can not be mediocre in this matter, it is inadmissible. There was a lot of responsibility on me during this series. It was necessary to show and express the mind correctly, at the same time to create the new and keep the power of the old.

The good appreciation and support of the museum staff and my audience for many years showed that I was able to convey what I wanted.

It was not difficult to get, it was hard to make sure that I did everything right and showed the right idea.

– What do you need to be a different photographer?

– Everyone has their own ideas and understandings about being unique and beautiful. 10 people can show 10 different ways of a person or an object. You just have to have your own style and try to convey the beauty in your own way and convey a unique, different piece of art to people.

– There is a common opinion that photographers do not like when they are photographed, do you agree with this idea or…?

– I do not agree so much, because it depends more on the type and character of the person, not on the profession.

I like when people who know me very well take pictures of me, because they all see the Milena I see, and they can show the person I want in the picture. The photo tells a lot about a person, and it is important to be able to tell that story correctly and present the hero correctly. That’s why I like to be photographed by people who know how to tell a beautiful story or who are already familiar with the story.

– In which popular magazine would you like to see the photo you created and which photo you created should be in that magazine?

– I thought about the question for a long time and I am not sure which one it would be. I would probably choose a magazine where my work on the role and power of women would be published, and “Eva. The Flight of My Soul ”series I would add to the writing.

Interviewed by Elen MIRZOYAN

“Aravot” daily

14.05.2022: