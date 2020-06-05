The BBC’s new face of cricket on TV is aware of her rise can be framed by some as the top for desserts and cardigans within the commentary field. Isa Guha says: “I like cake and cardigans, too — I just look different.”

Guha’s potential to excel throughout taking part in, academia and broadcasting has led her to what was probably the most prestigious function in cricket broadcasting: one crammed by the nice Richie Benaud for 30 years. On her first day within the new job, the opening up of the commentary sales space to non-white males is an apparent first dialogue level.

“Right through my life I’ve always wanted people to see me for who I am, not necessarily what I look like, and I feel very much the same in regards to this,” Guha, 35, says. “Obviously it’s not lost on me that it will be a conversation. But all I try to do is do the best that I can and hopefully one day people will recognise the job that I do more than what I look like.”

The BBC’s return to televised cricket begins this weekend with a collection of retrospective movies. England v West Indies in 1984 is a pleasant taster for the summer season’s three-Test collection, highlights of which Guha will current at 7pm every night, alongside Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, Carlos Brathwaite and Alison Mitchell. Guha will even proceed on Test Match Special, the place Jonathan Agnew stays as cricket correspondent.

The prestigious heritage of the BBC TV function was evident to Guha when she agreed this newest step in a worldwide tour of broadcast jobs. She says: “Prestige is an excellent word to use because there is so much history with the BBC and cricket. Richie Benaud is the don of broadcast, isn’t he? Everyone who goes into cricket broadcasting – the first thing they get taught is to let the coverage breathe. He was very much the master of that.”

Floating BBC viewers could know much less about Guha than cricket aficionados, however her story is one for these instances. In 2002, at 17, she turned the primary girl of south Asian origin to play for England in any main sport and seven years later gained two World Cups in a profession of 113 caps. In retirement she earned a masters in neuroscience, joined the Wisden editorial board and turned a journalist and public speaker whereas sitting on the ECB’s South Asian technique panel.

Cricket in England and Wales regards her as a hyperlink to elements of society which will have been discouraged by cricket’s predominantly white, male, middle-class, public college tone. She says the ECB’s initiative to draw extra Asian gamers, is “a long-term goal and really thorough in approach.” It asks “why there aren’t more Asians playing cricket, can we improve the pathways?” and tries “to encourage people to understand more about different communities. You’re not just bundled into one background. There are many different traditions and cultures within the British Asian population. It shouldn’t just be about the Asian community. It should be about the black community as well.”

Guha’s dad and mom moved to the UK within the 1970s and she started taking part in cricket aged eight. She says: “It’s one thing I’ve thought of in the previous few years. When I’m requested that query — why aren’t there extra Asian ladies coming by way of the system? — I look again to after I first began taking part in with the boys on the native cricket membership in High Wycombe.

“I copied my brother in every thing he did. Played with him within the again backyard. Mum finally persuaded dad that I ought to go all the way down to the native membership. I believe he was initially reluctant about me taking part in with boys. At eight years of age I used to be the one lady within the group and the one participant of an Indian background taking part in with boys of a British or Pakistani background.

“In some traditional families that may have been frowned upon. My parents never saw it as an issue. It was more that fact that I was a girl. It was quite a multicultural set-up. I would turn up to games and the opposition would be upset because there was a girl in the team. That’s something that’s true of a lot of female players who’ve gone on to play for England or at high-level: playing in a boys’ team.”