I-League Second Division: Rana Gharami set to join Bengaluru United

Rana Gharami will end up for Bengaluru United in the upcoming second Division I-League, Goal can validate.

The protector has actually signed a two-month agreement with the club after his handle Odisha FC ended at the end of last season. He has actually currently flown to Bengaluru and is waiting to join practice.

He entered into prominence in 2011 after winning the National Games with the U21 West Bengal group. He has actually represented Mohun Bagan, and later on signed up with Indian Super League (ISL) side Delhi Dynamos.

Gharami presented himself in design as he scored a breaking objective from variety in his launching match versus FC Pune City, making him the very first Indian objective scorer in ISL 2018-19. He played 14 matches in his very first season in the ISL.

He continued to belong of the group when they moved to Bhubaneswar and rebranded themselves as Odisha FC. But in the previous season, he played just 4 matches for the side.

Bengaluru United has actually likewise signed previous Mohun Bagan starlet Azharuddin Mallick for the secondDivision