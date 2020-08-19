I-League: Gokulam Kerala set to sign Italian Vincenzo Alberto Annese as new head coach

35-year-old Italian supervisor Vincenzo Alberto Annese is all set to take control of at Gokulam Kerala FC as their head coach …

Gokulam Kerala are all set to rope in 35-year-old Italian supervisor Vincenzo Alberto Annese as their new head coach for the upcoming season, Goal can validate.

The Malabarians had actually just recently parted methods with their Spanish coach Fernando Santiago Varela and Annese, a UEFA Pro License holder, is all set to change him at the club.

Varela had a combined season in 2015. It began with a splendid Durand Cup victory, Gokulam’s first-ever nationwide prize, in Kolkata beating ohunBagan Unfortunately, the group failed in the SK. Kamal International competition in Dhaka and after that stopped working to make a mark in the I-League

Annese had an extremely quick profession as a footballer which lasted for simply 5 years. At simply the age of 26 in 2010, he signed up with Italian 3rd department club S.S. Fidelis Andria 1928’s youth group. After handling the youth group for 2 years, he was promoted as the head coach of the senior group in 2012.

In 2013 he moved to another Serie C club Foggia Calcio where he served as their head coach for a year prior to heading to Estonian sidePaide Linnameeskond From 2015 to 2016, he supervised of the Armenia U19 side.

The young coach likewise has the experience of handling in Africa and …