‘I Know This Much is True’ gives Mark Ruffalo a role that should make actors green with envy

We meet the extra troubled brother, Thomas, in grisly vogue, participating in an act that will pressure Dominick, a home painter, to take a extra lively role in overseeing his care. “Thank you for being a good brother to me,” Thomas says pitifully.

For Dominick, the burden of dealing with Thomas has been left to him by their late mom (performed by Melissa Leo), and he feels the load of the duty. In that respect, the theme bears a appreciable resemblance to “Promise,” one of many nice Hallmark Hall of Fame films, with James Garner charged with dealing with his more and more disturbed brother, performed by James Woods.

Lamb’s 1998 novel — an Oprah’s ebook membership choice — and this adaptation by author/director Derek Cianfrance (“The Place Beyond the Pines”) comprise a number of further layers. For starters, there’s the entire twin facet, and questions on what made one brother end up this fashion and the opposite not. In that, Dominick is guided by a psychiatrist (“The Good Wife’s” Archie Panjabi) regardless of his resistance, initially telling her, “There’s no use delving into the secrets of the past.”

The story additionally reaches past this era’s DNA to the household’s darkish historical past, with Dominick studying extra about that than he ever wished to. Finally, there’s the devastating tragedy he skilled in his personal life, one that upended his relationship with his spouse (Kathryn Hahn) and has undermined future romances going ahead.