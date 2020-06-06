‘I know they aren’t healthy’: the energy drink craze sweeping Afghanistan | Global development

They are offered outdoors faculties, in hospital lobbies, on road corners and in each grocery store; served at marriage ceremony receptions and ministerial conferences, whereas tv adverts and billboards reward their qualities.

Energy drinks have taken over Afghanistan, and the high-caffeine candy drinks are loved by all ages – together with toddlers and pregnant moms – with out a lot consideration being paid to potential well being dangers.

In a busy Kabul neighbourhood, Salim Wahidi, 22, has dozens of various manufacturers stacked up subsequent to his small roadside stand. The provides run out quick.

“We sell a couple of hundred each day, but that’s not even much because there are so many vendors like me,” he says, sharing certainly one of the drinks along with his 13-year-old cousin, Mustafa, who works with him. “People love energy drinks, it’s often their first choice. Every child drinks them, every adult.”



Awareness of potential well being hazards is low Dr Morsal Manati, well being ministry



When the artificially flavoured drinks first hit the Afghan market after the 2001 US-led invasion opened up the nation to new merchandise, non secular leaders questioned the development.

“Mullahs came together to discuss the issue. They eventually decided that it was clear that such drinks don’t alter your consciousness. They aren’t alcoholic, so there is no problem,” says Fazal Hussaini, of the ministry of non secular and hajj affairs.

As Afghanistan is formally a “dry” nation, the place ingesting alcohol is forbidden, energy drinks dominate events, weddings, authorities conferences and even tribal elder gatherings.

Even in distant areas, native Taliban commanders are followers. Huge billboards promote the constructive results of the drinks – together with elevated focus and a scarcity of tiredness – whereas shops are full of dozens of various flavours of the drinks.

Prices ranges from 30 Afghani (30p) for native model Hit to 130 Afghani for an imported Red Bull.

A 250ml can often consists of 80mg of caffeine, about double that present in a cup of espresso. Ingredients corresponding to taurine, ginseng and Vitamin B are added to additional increase the impact. Sugary energy drinks have about 60% extra energy and 65% extra sugar than regular tender drinks.

The World Health Organization has warned that an increased consumption of energy drinks could pose a hazard to public well being, particularly amongst younger individuals.

In the UK, the drinks have been banned for these beneath 16, whereas obligatory well being warnings learn “high caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breastfeeding women or persons sensitive to caffeine”.

“Scientific evidence shows that energy drinks are a big challenge to public health,” says Dr Morsal Manati, director of the public vitamin directorate at the well being ministry. “In Afghanistan, there is no standardised quality control system to examine and study such drinks and people’s knowledge and awareness of potential health hazards – such as anxiety, sleep deprivation, obesity, stomach aches, an accelerated heart rate or tooth decay – is low.”

She provides: “Consuming energy drinks has become a part of young people’s lifestyle.”









Emran, eight, has an energy drink at his home in Kabul. Photograph: Stefanie Glinski



Eight-year-old Emran spends his afternoons enjoying video video games as soon as his courses are out, and loves energy drinks. “They are sweet and delicious,” he says. His mother and father don’t thoughts. “It says they give you energy and that’s positive,” his father says. “There’s nothing wrong with it.”

The world energy drink market is forecast to succeed in $61bn (£48bn) by 2021; Manati estimates that Afghanistan’s energy drink behavior may make up a billion Afghani (roughly $13m) of that determine.













A road in Kabul with a billboard promoting tender drinks in the background. Photograph: Stefanie Glinski/The Guardian



Afghanistan is historically a tea-drinking nation. Its inhabitants of 35 million have often caught to water and inexperienced tea, however many at the moment are taking on the alternative to purchase energy drinks, if they could be afforded.

“Eating habits here have changed since the fall of the Taliban,” says Manati. Her personal youngsters excessively eat energy drinks, regardless of her warnings.

“Reasons for the changes might be that the market and imports opened up, as well as the influence of media and foreign cultures and a lack of nutritional knowledge among the population,” she says, including that she expects important nutrition-related well being issues in the close to future all through Afghanistan. “Some aren’t aware, others don’t care.”

On a quiet road in a hilly space of Kabul, Ismail Noori, a 65-year-old store proprietor, says energy drinks are his largest enterprise.

“I have several suppliers stocking me up every month,” he says. “I know they aren’t healthy, and they wouldn’t be my choice of drink, but what can I do? I need to make money for my family, so I’m going with the trend. If this is what people like, I will provide it.”

Several firms producing energy drinks in Kabul declined to remark.