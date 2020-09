‘I know that there is interest’ – Depay confirms Barcelona are considering transfer

The 26-year-old could be set to reunite with Ronald Koeman at Camp Nou as reports in France say negotiations are already underway

Memphis Depay has confirmed he is aware of interest from Barcelona but says he is unsure on the likelihood of a move this summer.

The Lyon attacker has emerged as a top target for the Catalan side since former Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman took over at Camp Nou last month

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said on Sunday that Barca are not the only team trying to sign in him, however, with Serie A side Roma showing interest, too.

Reports in France claim that Barca are already in talks with Lyon over a deal for the 26-year-old, whose contract expires next summer.

While Memphis recently admitted he could leave the Ligue 1 side before the end of the season, he insists he does not know what will happen before the transfer window closes next month.

“We just have to see what will happen. I’ll report to [Lyon] tomorrow and we’ll see what happens,” he told NOS after Netherlands’ 1-0 defeat to Italy in the UEFA Nations League on Monday.

“I haven’t heard much more from my agent. I know that there is interest, but I don’t have much more to say because I don’t know much about it.”

The former PSV and Manchester United winger was disappointed in Netherlands’ performance as…