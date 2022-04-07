At the moment, the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) is examining the motion of the RA Minister of Justice to discipline Judge Artush Gabrielyan of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan. The Minister initiated the disciplinary proceedings against the judge based on the report of the RA Deputy Prosecutor General Gorg Baghdasaryan.

RA Deputy Minister of Justice Grigor Minasyan, representatives Hayk Sandoyan, Garnik Harutyunyan are present at the sitting.

Gagik Jhangiryan, Chairman of the BDK, informed that on March 29, Artush Gabrielyan submitted a motion to hold the sitting behind closed doors. Grigor Minasyan objected.

Artush Gabrielyan announced. “I still insist that my motion be considered in camera. At the moment, I can not specify specific grounds. “

The BDK left the deliberation room and decided to reject the motion.

