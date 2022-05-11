Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan started his official visit to the Netherlands from the Boscamp Cemetery in Assen, where he laid a wreath at the khachkar dedicated to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

Flowers were also laid by the members of the Armenian governmental delegation, the Commissioner of the King of the Netherlands in Drenthe Jeta Kleinmsma, the Mayor of Assen Marco Out, the Mayor of Tinarlo Marcel Tysen. The khachkar-monument dedicated to the victims of the Armenian Genocide was erected in Asen in 2001.

Afterwards, Prime Minister Pashinyan participated in the Drents Museum in Assen, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, under the shadow of Ararat. Treasures of Ancient Armenia “exhibition’s official opening ceremony. The opening ceremony of the event took place at St. Joseph Church in Assen with the participation of the Abovyan Cultural Association of the Netherlands. Harry Tupan, director of the Drenthe Museum, said that the exhibition was scheduled for 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus.

In his speech, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted.

“I am glad that we are finally starting” Under the shadow of Ararat. The Treasures of Ancient Armenia ”remarkable exhibition, which is held in the symbolic year of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

This event was planned to be held 2 years ago, it was twice postponed due to COVID-19. We are finally here, presenting a new layer of Armenian culture and history to the Dutch-European community.

This year Armenian culture is presented in the Netherlands in an unprecedented way. The exhibition of valuable items of the History Museum of Armenia, the relics of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, will shed new light on the Armenian cultural heritage emanating from the depths of history.

The exhibition “shows once again” reminds of the warm and historical friendly relations between Armenia and the “peoples of the Netherlands”. Adhering to common values, national identities, our peoples have always been openly interested in pervasive cultures.

The first mention of Armenian-Dutch interactions dates back to the 4th century. In the 17th and 18th centuries, Amsterdam was one of the most famous centers of Armenian printing, where in 1660 the Armenian spiritual publisher Matteos Tsaretsi founded a printing house. In 1666, the Armenian clergyman Voskan Yerntsi published the first printed Armenian edition of the Bible in 5,000 copies, based on a Bible written by order of King Hethum II of 13th Cilicia. The publisher collaborated with the famous Dutch stamp cutter Christopher van Dyke. This is a great example of cultural interaction; it testifies to the same origins of Armenian Հայաստանի Dutch civilization.

Another episode of the ancient Armenian-Dutch interaction is that Armenian merchants established trading houses in the Netherlands in the 16th century. The Church of the Holy Spirit in Amsterdam was built in 1714 by Armenian merchants, which later became the center of social and cultural life of the Armenians of Amsterdam. By the 1700s, 70 Armenian families were already living in Amsterdam. One of the oldest bridges in Amsterdam, which in the 17th century served as a transit route for Armenian merchants from Julfa, is now called the “Armenian Bridge”.

The presentation of this impressive collection at the Drents Museum և bilingual catalog will be a strong impetus for the strengthening of friendship between the two peoples և will allow thousands of visitors to discover Armenia’s past under the shadow of Ararat, which has always been a universal symbol for Armenians in general.

I would like to thank the initiators of this project, some of whom are present today, և those who supported its implementation, regardless of the difficulties.

“I would like to state once again that I am really happy to be present at this event, I am looking forward to holding a similar Dutch exhibition in Armenia,” said the Prime Minister.

Afterwards, 5 figures from different spheres of the Netherlands were awarded the state awards of Armenia for their contribution to the establishment, strengthening, development of friendly relations with the Republic of Armenia, and pro-Armenian activities. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented the awards at a ceremony organized at the Drents Museum.

At the suggestion of the Prime Minister, by the decree of the President of the Republic of Armenia on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s independence, Inge Drost, Andre Ravut, Lin van Dyke, Harry van Bommel were awarded with state awards for their significant contribution to the establishment, strengthening, development and protection of friendly relations with the Republic of Armenia. , Anna Maria Mattar. In particular, Andre Ravut and Inge Drost were awarded the “Mkhitar Gosh” medal, Harry van Bommel, Lin van Dyke – the “Gratitude” medal, Anna-Maria Mataar – the “Movses Khorenatsi” medal.

In his speech, the Prime Minister, in particular, noted. “Mrs. Drost, Mr. Ravut, Mr. van Dyke, Mr. van Bommel,

I am very glad to welcome you to this solemn ceremony of awarding state awards of Armenia. I would like to note that this is an expression of our warm gratitude և for your work as a great friend of Armenia ժողովրդի the Armenian people, և for your support in very important issues for Armenia, in particular, international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, promotion of the rights of the Artsakh people, protection of Nagorno Karabakh. in the protection of the rights of Armenians.

The popularization of Armenian culture in the Netherlands is very important, the popularization of Dutch culture in Armenia, which, of course, deepens the bilateral humanitarian ties between our friendly countries. ” Of course, it is necessary to mention other political and humanitarian assistance, I would like to mention that we are grateful to you, we consider you a friend of Armenia. We trust you և you can also trust us. I hope that you will continue your support for the Armenian democracy, the peace agenda, and, of course, the rights of the people of Artsakh and Nagorno Karabakh.

I am convinced that as a result of this cooperation and friendship we will be able to make this world a better place.

Thank you very much անուն On behalf of the people of Armenia and Artsakh, I express my appreciation for your support and friendship. “

The above-mentioned exhibition will be open until October 30. 160 valuable exhibits from the Museum of History of Armenia, the Treasury of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin are presented. Also on display is a unique relic of Noah’s Ark.

Within the framework of the visit, Prime Minister Pashinyan will have meetings with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, the President of the Senate of the Netherlands Jan Anthony Brown and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Vera Bergkamp. Nikol Pashinyan will meet with members of the foreign relations committees of the two houses of parliament. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet with representatives of the Dutch business community.

Nikol Pashinyan will also visit the Dutch Institute of International Relations, Klingendail. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia will deliver a speech at the Netherlands Institute of International Relations entitled “Armenia և The Netherlands. Centuries-old friendship – 30-year partnership “lecture.