‘I Hope They Saw Our Hearts, We Saw Their Hearts’ – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – About 125 folks in Fort Worth got here to protest the demise of George Floyd whereas in Minneapolis Police custody one week in the past, and have been able to be arrested for violating town’s curfew Monday night time, however that’s not what occurred.

Officers on bicycles approached the protesters, received off their bikes and took a knee.

Some of the protesters rushed as much as hug them, however that made for a tense scenario at first.

A short while later, Police Chief Ed Kraus and the assistant chief walked into the group and talked to the protesters, then received down on a knee and prayed with them.

Then Chief Kraus informed his officers to again off.

The officers began to depart after which the protesters left.

“I think it’s a good step,” Chief Kraus informed CBS 11 shortly afterwards. “I hope it was meaningful. I hope that they, the people here saw our hearts. We saw their hearts and that they were hurting and hopefully this will help us build a better community for all of us. We all live here together. We need to get along together.”

More demonstrations are deliberate all through the week.