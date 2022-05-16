Ambulance workers were abused while performing their professional duties. Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan condemns the case.

“Once again, the ambulance workers performing their professional duties were abused. “I, the Ministry of Health, express our support to the medical staff, and express hope that the issue will be resolved in the legal sphere, in accordance with the letter of the law,” the minister wrote on his Facebook page.

It should be reminded that the employees of “Ambulance” CJSC were subjected to violence on May 16 while performing their professional duties in Yerevan. The doctor has received serious injuries, he is in the hospital, and the injuries of the driver of the car are lighter, the latter will be discharged from the hospital today.