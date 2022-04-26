Arthur Vanetsyan, former director of the National Security Service, chairman of the “Homeland” party, leader of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly, assesses the second stage of the struggle very well.

According to him, one thing is clear: the nation has woken up, people have realized that “these authorities must be driven away.”

“Many events are planned today, I hope there will be spontaneous events, we will gather in Freedom Square at 18:00, after which we will decide what to do,” Vanetsyan told reporters.

The former director of the National Security Service hopes that the police will not go on an adventure, will continue to carry out their service.

“Yesterday there was a certain rudeness, I was told that there was use of force, I hope the police will not escalate, because it is impossible to stop the outburst of the people by force,” said the opposition figure.

Vanetsyan said that they are not fighting for power. This struggle does not have a strong leader. This is a struggle for Artsakh and Armenia.