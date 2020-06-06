‘I hope eventually I can talk about everything. Talking honestly is what moves mountains’

We set aside a second to marvel at how few men seem to have problems with the ‘imposter syndrome’ Fearne is describing. ‘For years I would stand alongside someone just like the glorious Terry Wogan, thinking, “I don’t belong here, but everyone else does.”’ Still now, she admits to feeling like that at events. ‘I’m always thinking, “Everyone seems so comfortable here, whereas I just feel like an insecure mess.”’

Although her own self-judgment was invariably the harshest, Fearne’s sense of inadequacy was compounded by external criticism. ‘I’ve been attacked loads, verbally, over the years. And I absolutely don’t desire to be in the type of arena where I can be attacked anymore. It’s maybe not that I’m saying I’m a victim: but fundamentally I made a decision that I didn’t want that in my own life. So, looking right back, I think the bulimia was a coping mechanism – something just for me. But then I decided, “This is not working,” and got myself out of it, thank God.’

Despite the bulimia, Fearne describes her old self as ‘very sunny and highly optimistic. I was definitely naive. I saw only the good in things and people and situations and I didn’t desire to look at anything else.’ But then your depression took hold, ‘and I went through a very low patch in my late 20s and early 30s when honestly, I just completely fell apart. Maybe it was a breakdown, because I literally felt like my life had ended, like everything had gone wrong, and I just wanted to be out of my own skin. It wasn’t just an emotional vexation, but a physical one: all day, each day.’