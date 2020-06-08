‘I hear you’: Boris Johnson to Black Lives Matter protesters | US news

Boris Johnson has responded to the Black Lives Matter protests with an article acknowledging the “incontrovertible, undeniable feeling of injustice” motivating the rallies, while condemning those who have flouted social distancing to attend them throughout a “time of national trial”.

The prime minister used the piece in The Voice, and a subsequent video in which he read the text aloud, to lay out his response to the protests that saw the statue of slave trader Edward Colston torn down in Bristol and triggered more than 100 arrests.

“The death of George Floyd took place thousands of miles away – in another country, under another jurisdiction – and yet we simply cannot ignore the depth of emotion that has been triggered by that spectacle, of a black man losing his life at the hands of the police,” Johnson said.

“In this country and all over the world his dying words – I can’t breathe – have awakened an anger and a widespread and incontrovertible, undeniable feeling of injustice, a sense that people from black and minority ethnic groups do face discrimination: in education, in employment, in the effective use of the criminal law.

“And we who lead and who govern simply can’t ignore those feelings because in too many cases, I am afraid, they will be founded on a cold reality.”

Johnson added: “You are right, many of us are right, to say Black Lives Matter; and to all those that have chosen to protest peacefully and that have insisted on social distancing – I say, yes of course I hear you, and I am aware.

“But I must also say that we are in a time of national trial, when for months this whole country has come together to fight a deadly plague. After such sacrifice, we cannot now let it get out of control.”

The home secretary, Priti Patel, has said official estimates suggest 137,500 people have attended the marches.

Johnson said BAME communities had “been at the forefront of the struggle against coronavirus – whether in healthcare or transport or social care or any of the other essential services that have kept our country going” – and acknowledged that “it is BAME communities, tragically, that have paid a disproportionate price”.

“So no, I will not support those who flout the rules on social distancing, for the obvious reason that we risk a new infection at a critical time and just as we have made huge progress,” he added.

He also echoed the insistence of Patel that those involved in what she called “hooliganism” could be brought to justice.

“Those who attack public property or the police – who injure the police officers who are trying to keep us all safe – those people will face the full force of the law,” that he said.

Labour has supported the aims of the protesters, while condemning the minority who resorted to violence.

The shadow home secretary, Nick Thomas-Symonds, told MPs on Monday: “I condemn those who have attacked the police, and I want to pay tribute to the police officers putting themselves in harm’s way over the weekend.”