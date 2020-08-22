‘I have to leave the club of of my life’ – Banega happy to sign off at Sevilla with Europa League title

The Spaniards clinched the title by beating the Serie A club 3- 2, significance the midfield star leaves on the back of raising a prize

Ever Banega felt blended feelings after Sevilla’s Europa League accomplishment over Inter brought the curtain down on his stay with the club.

Argentina global Banega initially signed up with Sevilla in 2014 and returned to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in 2017 after a season in Serie A with Inter.

He will continue his profession in Saudi Arabia with Al-Shabab after Sevilla won Europe’s secondary club competitors for a record 6th time on Friday.

The 32- year- old played a crucial function as Julen Lopetegui’s side beat his previous club 3- 2 in Cologne, establishing Luuk de Jong’s 2nd objective after Romelu Lukaku had actually put the Nerazzurri ahead in the 5th minute.

Diego Godin equalised in the 35th minute, however Lukaku sent out an overhead kick from Diego Carlos into his own web after Inter stopped working to clear a totally free- kick from Banega and there was no chance back for Inter.

“I have no words for this emotional and at the same time a bit said moment. I have to leave the club of my life, but I am satisfied,” Banega informed Movistar.

” I am leaving with another title, thanks to my group- mates, and I am leaving with my head held high.

” I desire to thank all of them [the Sevilla players] for making me win another cup and …