‘I have to go back’ – Coutinho preparing for Barcelona return

After delighting in an effective season in Germany, the Brazilian will head back to Spain however isn’t particular for how long he’ll exist

Philippe Coutinho is uncertain what his future holds ahead of his return to Barcelona from Bayern Munich.

Coutinho finished his loan spell at Bayern by winning the Champions League title after a 1- 0 success over Paris Saint-Germain in the last on Sunday.

The Brazil global is anticipated to make a long-term relocation from Barcelona this close season with the previous Liverpool star related to a return to the Premier League.

Coutinho, who came off the bench versus PSG, stated he aspired for a strong 2020- 21 season– however he is uncertain where that will be.

“I haven’t thought about this. I have to go back and I want to work hard to have a great year,” he informed Movistar+ “I don’t know if [it will be] in Barcelona.”

As Barca ended up 2019- 20 prize- less, Coutinho won a treble at Bayern, who squashed the La Liga giants 8- 2 in the quarter- finals of the Champions League.

Coutinho scored a brace because video game and likewise came off the bench versus PSG as Kingsley Coman’s 2nd- half header sufficed in the last.

It indicated PSG were rejected a maiden Champions League title, however Coutinho still had appreciation for his global group- mate Neymar, who was left in tears after the match.

