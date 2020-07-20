‘I have taken immediate action’: European parliamentarian condemns Azerbaijan for border violence – Armenian News

Loucas Fourlas, a Member of the European Parliament for the Democratic Rally and the President of the ′′Armenia-European Parliament Friendship Group”, has expressed his strong concern over the recent violence along the Armenia’s north-eastern border with Azerbaijan, condemning the neighboring country for aggression.

“The explosive climate created at the Armenia border Azerbaijan causes intense concern. As President of the ‘Armenia-European Parliament Friendship Group′, I have taken immediate action calling on the EU to take initiatives to defuse the situation and peaceful resolution of the conflict,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

Azerbaijani combat troops launched series of attacks against north-eastern Armenian military outposts since July 12. On Sunday afternoon, the Ministry of Defense reported an incursion attempt by several Azerbaijani servicemen who wanted to cross into Tavush in a minivan. After a warning by the Armenian side, they returned to the starting positions, leaving the vehicle on Armenia’s territory.

The adversary repeated the border transgression attempt about an hour later, opening fire in the same direction, but was subsequently suppressed and pushed back with losses. Armenia reported no casualties at the time.

Azerbaijan kept the north-eastern outposts under fire also on July 13 and 14. The situation was reported to be relatively calm on Wednesday.

The fighting continues at random occurrences on Thursday. The Ministry reported a relative calm in the border zone on Friday morning.