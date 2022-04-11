"I have played a winning game once in my life, the family threw" dog lap "on my head." Arthur Khachatryan |: Morning

“Of course, it is commendable that the fight against totalizators is being waged, this is a disgrace, and something must be done,” said Govt Games, Internet Winning Games authored by Gevorg Papoyan and Tsovinar Vardanyan in the NA Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs. Arthur Khachatryan, a member of the “Hayastan” faction, said during the discussion of the draft amendments to the Law on Casinos.



Today, bookmaker accounts can be replenished in three ways: cash, non-cash and e-wallets. The bill proposes to ban top-up of bookmaker accounts 10 days after the adoption of the law, and in 6 months it will not be possible to top up with an e-wallet.

Deputy Minister of Finance Armen Hayrapetyan said that they would not go this way if there was financial literacy, people would know that they are playing to lose, but, unfortunately, in the ads they talk about big wins, and the players are playing from a bad day, striving to achieve those wins. Moving to a banking system will make them more literate and understand all the risks. The Deputy Minister said that mainly the players pay with an e-wallet or Telcell, so that the traceability will not be visible, this change in the law will be revealed.

Secretary of the “Hayastan” faction Artsvik Minasyan said that the statistics are worrying and they are discussing a painful issue – the regulation of unemployed incomes. “In 2018-2020, the number of participants increased from 18,093 to 44,082, which is a terrible indicator.”

He asked what the staff was like, whether they were foreign nationals, what was the motivation for this growth. Is there an analysis of why and how this money can be pushed to the real sector of the economy and not left in the field of lotteries or games of chance?

Armen Hayrapetyan answered that the numbers are really growing fast, they have doubled in the last 2 years. This is worrying in terms of social vulnerability. If we know that the socially secure are playing just for fun, we will not have to worry. The Prime Minister’s instruction is to assess the risks in two important ways: to what extent are those who are socially vulnerable and receive state support involved in this system?

According to Artsvik Minasyan, one of the solutions is to pay profit tax. “Today I am selling my real estate, I am paying taxes. This is a model that should be discussed in the near future. One of the ideas is to organize a state lottery that will solve many problems of the state and the economy. The state will be brought from the private sector and the direct participation of the state could be. “

It was acceptable for Papoyan that if a citizen, for example, won 20 million drams, was taxed, the profit should be recognized as income.

It is noteworthy that the draft stipulates that chess, checkers, backgammon, master, billiards, similar sports are not considered winning games. Arthur Khachatryan said that if they win with billiards, then it is a game with winning, besides, the owner is not a sports game, they shoot. “You can say Chingachung, but if you win with billiards, then you win, the wording is incomprehensible.” Papoyan accepted the remark, the draft will be elaborated. “In Besedka, we will not consider grandparents’ backgammon a winning game, even if there is a win.”

Arthur Khachatryan also told how he played a sprint. “Once in my life I have played a winning game, the family threw a” dog “on my head. That was 40 years ago, now fill the gap of my knowledge. ”

The project received a positive conclusion.

