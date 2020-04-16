‘I have nothing to hide’ – ex-president says ready to respond to ‘all questions’ – Armenian News

Third President Serzh Sargsyan that has actually been welcomed to the unique parliament panel exploring the situations of the 2016 April War in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) says he really feels definitely no restraint in regards to reacting to inquiries.

“I have nothing to hide. It is now time when I feel ready to respond to any question,” he informed press reporters outside the National Assembly.

Sargsyan included that the compensation had actually declined his earlier ask for rescheduling today’s session to a day after completion of the nationwide emergency situation.

“The state of emergency was prolonged, so I am practically deprived of that opportunity now,” he stated, encouraging to welcome all the media electrical outlets after the nationwide lockdown to respond “fully and solely” to the inquiries concerning the AprilWar