I have not been given an Olympic goal medal – Former Nigeria coach Bonfrere

The Dutch tactician supervised of the Nigerian team that stunned the world in the United States in 1996

Former Super Eagles manager Johannes-Franciscus Bonfrere has actually confessed his yet to get his Olympic medal 24 years after leading the Dream Team to gold in Atalanta.

Far from being thought about favourites, the Nigeria team comprised of a gifted group that consisted of Celestine Babayaro, Taribo West, Nwankwo Kanu, Emmanuel Amuneke, Jay-Jay Okocha, Victor Ikpeba, Garba Lawal, Daniel Amokachi and Sunday Oliseh, all punched above their weight to beat a strong Argentina side in the last 3-2.

They are nevertheless notoriously kept in mind for their impressive 4-3 semi-final win versus Brazil where they rallied back from 3-1 to score in the closing 12 minutes through Ikpeba and Kanu, the latter netting two times in injury time.

It is considered as among the finest minutes not just in Nigerian sports history however in the Olympic video games also.

Bonfrere states he was not given a medal due to the fact that the arrangement was not produced him which he didn’t take most likely.

“I have not been given the Olympic gold medal we won in1996 After we commemorated our triumph over Argentina at the last, I was avoided from climbing up the podium to get my medal,” he informed BCOS TV.

“They stated my own was not offered. I was irritated and declined to return …