Facebook post by GHorg Tamamyan, Head of the Center for Pediatric Cancer and Blood Diseases of Armenia

Dear friends and compatriots,

I have decided to terminate my membership in the “5165 movement”.

There are wonderful patriots gathered here, who sincerely feel sorry for the country, and it was a great honor for me to be part of the Movement.

The reason is ideological and is conditioned by the different approaches to the solution of the problems facing our country and people.

I wish the “5165 movement” good luck for the sake of our statehood, for the sake of the Armenians, for the sake of Armenia and Artsakh.

At this moment, I will focus my efforts in the professional medical field, not ceasing my active civic activity.