“Dear compatriots, this is the first time I address you in such a way. “The critical moment has come when we can no longer achieve anything by writing articles, giving speeches, writing statuses,” Arthur Vanetsyan, the head of the “I Have Honor” faction of the National Assembly and former head of the RA NSS, stated live today from Freedom Square.

“The recent statements of this government, which are trying to present to the people, speak about the fact that they have already come to terms with the loss of Artsakh, they are ready to hand over Artsakh completely to the enemy. We reach a point when we have a problem with the security of the Republic of Armenia, when the lives of the victims, according to them, were the result of a mistake, were meaningless, “Arthur Vanetsyan added.

He stressed ․ “I have come to Freedom Square and I am not going to go home anymore. Come to the square, let us unite and fight for the sake of Armenia and Artsakh, for the sake of being Armenian. ”

Luiza SUKIASYAN