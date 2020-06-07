Justin Bieber wants to use his celebrity to speak up about racism.

In a separate Instagram post, the singer acknowledged he has used black culture as an inspiration for his work, and succeeded because of it. That’s why he now wants to become an advocate for racial tolerance, using his privileged role to speak up about the cause.

“I am inspired by black culture. I have benefited off of black culture,” the “Yummy” singer wrote on Saturday. “My style, how I sing, dance, perform and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by black culture.”

He continued by sharing that since he’s such a massive following, that he hopes to make use of his fame to help be an asset to the anti-racism movement.

“I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be part of a much-needed change,” Bieber wrote.

Bieber’s social networking feeds have frequently mentioned several well-known cases that have prompted calls for justice in recent weeks. On Saturday, that he dedicated a post to Breonna Taylor, the Kentucky woman who was shot and killed while she slept in her home back in March during a failed attempt by police to serve a “no-knock warrant.”

“Swipe to see how we are able to help celebrate her #breonnataylor,” Bieber wrote, along with a photo of Taylor in her EMT uniform, and guidelines on how to sign a petition and contact elected officials on her behalf.

After participating in the Blackout Tuesday initiative on his Instagram page on June 2, Bieber posted a series of messages to his page in solidarity with the anti-racism movement.

“All lives to do not matter until black lives matter,” he wrote earlier this week.

Bieber also encouraged visitors to vote in the primaries, sharing that while that he can’t vote in the United States, he really wants to motivate the others to do so.

“I’m Canadian so I can’t vote, you can vote for me,” that he captioned his post, which featured most of the states where voting was open.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: