The acts of disobedience started in Yerevan and the regions at 8 o’clock in the morning. One of the protesters told the police. “Didn’t the Prime Minister say that you are three million prime ministers? I have been the prime minister since yesterday.”

NA Deputy Aspram Krpeyan warned the police that they would open the street in 10 minutes. “The act of disobedience is the constitutional right of the citizens here, they will stop in 10 minutes. Please do not resort to illegalities and actions beyond your authority and call to order the provocateurs who are here and are trying to provoke.”

One female police officer said that participants in acts of disobedience restrict the rights of others. Aspram Krpeyan asked to be informed about his powers.

Gohar HAKOBYAN