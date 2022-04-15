Home Armenia “I have a reasonable doubt that what is important for the ruling... Armenia “I have a reasonable doubt that what is important for the ruling power is power, money and personal interests at the moment.” Garnik Isagulyan |: Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 15, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “I have a reasonable doubt that what is important for the ruling power is power, money and personal interests at the moment.” Garnik Isagulyan |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Shirak governor’s brother resigned, daughter-in-law resigned ․ brother leaves the ranks of the CP | Morning: Armenia “Genesis Armenia” think tank demands immediate removal of the anti-national government of Armenia | Morning: Armenia Jesus’ Tabernacle in Armenia | Morning: Recent Posts Grimes’ Mom Slams Elon Musk Over Ignorant ‘Red Pill’ Tweet After Daughter’s ‘Challenging’ Childbirth Kyle Kuzma Has Signed Contract-Extension With The Lakers The second stage of the Amaras monastery complex restoration program has been completed in... Deadmau5 and Portugal. The Man launch new single via NFT Aggresive strategy by Haryana government! Why thousands of investors may pull out of China... Most Popular As a result of negotiations between the Russian peacekeeping troops and the Azeri troops,... On April 15, near the settlement of Seysulan in the Martakert region, the Azerbaijani armed forces committed a violation in the neutral zone of... The air temperature in Armenia will rise by 8-10 degrees No precipitation is expected in the capital on April 16-20. On April 20, the wind is expected to intensify with a speed of 14-17... Russia announces difficulties with cargo transportation ․ International companies refuse to cooperate Several international freight companies still refuse to transport Russian goods, which creates temporary difficulties for us, said the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade. "Currently,... Azerbaijan violates line of contact in the direction of Artsakh’s Martakert region ․ ... The Russian peacekeepers registered one case of violation of the line of contact by the Azerbaijani side in the settlement of Yarimja (Hatsavan) in... Paying for gas in rubles will be beneficial for Armenia in case a common... Paying for Russian gas in rubles is so beneficial for Armenia that there will be no need to buy dollars from international banks or...