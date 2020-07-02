‘I hate Black people:’ Woman evicted from apartment after hurling racial slurs at Fort Bragg soldier

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — A woman has been evicted from her Fayetteville apartment complex after she was caught on video hurling racial slurs at a Fort Bragg soldier.

Diamonte Ugbesia said it happened when he was visiting a pal at Kings Cross Apartments on Thursday.

He got out of the car and heard a woman yelling racial slurs one building over.

Anxious and fearful of what could happen next, he pulled out his phone and started recording.

“I hate Black people. I hate (n-word). I hate Black people,” the woman was heard saying.

Ugbesia said the woman’s shouting brought other residents with their windows and out of these apartments.

He continued recording and she continued yelling.

“Get the f*** back down. I don’t want anything to do with you. Don’t record. You better kill that (n-word).”

At that time, another man in the hallway is heard telling the woman to prevent calling him the n-word.

“Let him go, just go inside,” the person said.

“I will never (expletive) a Black person in my life,” she said. “Get down! He’s like taking a picture of me right now.”

“Because you’re being ridiculous,” another man said.

“No, because he’s stupid,” the lady said.

The two then went within the woman’s apartment and Ugbesia stopped recording.

“I never heard somebody flat out call me the n-word or say they hate me,” Ugbesia told ABC11 on Tuesday. “I was shocked, you know?”

Friday afternoon, Kings Housing Management sent the following email to tenants:

We have already been made aware and received video footage of a disturbance that occurred at King’s Cross yesterday. We have a zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate behavior or failure to live in a cooperative manner. Particularly, this incident not only violates our lease agreement nevertheless the ethical standards of our community and company and can not be tolerated.

We have taken immediate legal action to terminate the tenancy of the resident in violation. In the interim, we have contacted the Fayetteville Police Department and our courtesy officers will patrol our community until the legal process runs its due course. Please direct any questions to the leasing office at 910-867-9767.

Ugbesia applauded the complex’s swift action and said the woman’s actions do not represent the American values that he swore to guard.

“I got deployed to Afghanistan. Me coming home from Afghanistan serving my country to a person saying they hate me based off my skin color? That’s what I was mad about,” that he said. “You don’t even know me.”

On Wednesday, LTC Mike Burns of the 82nd Airborne Division issued a statement saying, “It’s unfortunate that one of our Paratroopers had to experience this. As an organization, The Army and the 82nd Airborne Division rejects hate and prejudice in all forms. It’s not tolerated here, and is not indicative of the values we live by.”

