I had to be on guard with Eze at QPR – Onuoha recounts time with new Crystal Palace singing

The Anglo-Nigerian attacker was praised for his talent during his time at Loftus Road

Former Queens Park Rangers defender Nedum Onuoha has narrated how he had to be on his guard because of the trickery of Eberechi Eze who secured a move to Crystal Palace on Friday.

The 22-year-old Anglo-Nigerian began his senior career with the Rs in 2016 and featured 112 times, scoring 20 goals and providing 13 assists. His goals were often breath-taking thanks to his technical abilities which are often problematic for defenders.

Onuoha was one of the defenders who fell victim of Eze’s tricks during training sessions while the former Manchester City man was with the London outfit between 2012 and 2018.

“The kids would break your back the way they played… such free-flowing and exciting football,” Onuoha told The Athletic

“It’d be respectful — we’d jab them, they’d jab us back — but that’s when I knew the young guys coming through at QPR were an exciting new generation. I could see their shining ability.

“They were always up for trying to take something away from us. If we won, we’d often be scraping a result, whereas they’d deserve to win every time they did. They had the work ethic and mentality. And Eze was always the main man.

“I’d played a long time by the time I came across him…