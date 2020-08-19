'I had to be absolutely sure.' Jill Biden on decision to marry Joe

By
Jackson Delong
-

Jill Biden speak about how she made the decision to marry then-Senator Joe Biden with CNN’s Gloria Borger in a brand-new documentary. To discover more about the Democratic candidate’s life story, see the complete documentary September 7th at 8p E.T. on CNN.



