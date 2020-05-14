‘I Had The Courage to Report Rape’

A girl who made a grievance that she was raped and sexually assaulted by 4 officers in a Hong Kong police station on the top of final 12 months’s pro-democracy protests has defended herself, saying the police have failed to replace her on any of the proof in her case, whereas town’s chief of police has persistently tried to denigrate her.

Hong Kong Police Commissioner Chris Tang stated on May 12, 2020 that the lady, who had an abortion following the alleged assault, was now “wanted” for arrest for making a false assertion, although she is now not in Hong Kong. The lady, recognized solely as Ms. X, made the next assertion by means of her lawyer:

When I filed a prison grievance with the police about my rape and sexual assault by the hands of law enforcement officials in October 2019, I did so within the hope that the police would deal with my grievance with equity and absolute confidentiality, and respect my privateness and dignity. I reported the incident by means of applicable channels and offered detailed explanations to the police relating to the incident. I additionally answered extraordinarily detailed and fairly invasive questions. I allowed the police to take DNA samples from the embryo after my being pregnant termination surgical procedure to assist establish not less than one of many perpetrators.

I by no means needed to make this grievance public, not have I attempted to politicize it. I made a public assertion on Nov. 11, 2019, with the only objective of responding to on-line rumors that made public some particulars of the alleged case, and to the police public relations bureau (PPRB), which had selectively disclosed particulars of the investigation and made a unfavorable touch upon the proof. It is my perception that any goal bystander would see these actions as an intentional try to publicly discredit me.

Before the PPRB disclosed particulars of the case and made their remark, the law enforcement officials who ought to have been investigating my grievance had been as an alternative making use of for a search warrant on Nov. 4, 2019 to seize my personal medical information and CCTV footage from the personal clinic [I attended after the attack]. This occurred with out my data and consent, and was a severe violation of my human rights and privateness.

Fortunately, my physician notified me in time, and the courtroom canceled the search warrant after studying concerning the scenario from my lawyer.

When I discovered from media studies on Jan. 16, 2020 that Commissioner of Police [Chris Tang] had alleged publicly that my grievance was pretend information and that I used to be deceptive the police, or making false allegations, I felt extraordinarily unhappy. I imagine that any goal bystander would see the actions of the police commissioner as a public smear marketing campaign that would have an effect on the probabilities of a profitable prosecution.

Through my lawyer, I regularly requested the police to present me with updates concerning the progress and particulars of the investigation. This is my proper, as enshrined within the constitution for victims of crime. I additionally requested updates as a result of I suspected that the police had downgraded my grievance. I’ve by no means been given any updates concerning the investigation, which implies that I can’t refute any declare that my grievance is inconsistent with the proof.

On April 6, 2020, the Department of Justice knowledgeable my lawyer that the police wouldn’t be persevering with with the investigation and claimed that my grievance was inconsistent with the proof they obtained. But they did not present particulars of the proof they’d obtained, regardless of a request from my lawyer, so I used to be unable to persuade the Attorney General that my assertion was true, nor did I’ve the chance to refute the declare that my assertion was inconsistent with the opposite proof.

[On May 12, 2020], I discovered from media studies that the Commissioner of Police had publicly acknowledged that I might face arrest for giving a false assertion to police. He as soon as once more selected to make these claims publicly, and any goal observer would conclude that his actions had been deliberately derogatory in direction of me.

Seven months in the past, I had the braveness to report rape and sexual assault by unidentified law enforcement officials at Tsuen Wan police station. I hoped then that my grievance can be investigated in a good and completely confidential method whereas respecting my privateness and dignity. But this was not to be.



Editor’s observe: Ms. X’s identification stays protected beneath a Nov. 5, 2019 courtroom order.



Reported by RFA’s Cantonese Service. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.