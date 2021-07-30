I had no idea what I was getting myself into’: Annie Kunz on becoming a heptathlon athlete
As one of the three women on the U.S. Olympic Heptathlon team member Annie Kunz will take part in the physically and emotionally challenging event in Tokyo. She sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus to discuss her journey to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics through the pandemic, the challenges of her training, and what she hopes to achieve in her career in the coming years.

