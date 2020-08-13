‘I had no clue it would impact so many’: Texas teacher’s back to school Facebook post goes viral | KAMR

Good Thursday early morning. We’re starting quite clear, other than for some low-level cloud cover that is over our northern counties. Another really hot day leads us, with record highs likely, as we peak in the 100 s for all however the northern Texas Panhandle and OklahomaPanhandle Those locations will see 90 s rather, with winds from the north. A roaming storm or more will be possible for the southern end of the location.

High pressure in the upper levels continues to keep the heat in location tomorrow, and keep our rain opportunities relatively low, though again, storms will not be entirely out of the concern.

This weekend, we’ll see a couple of more storms every day as temperature levels drop off to the 90 s for everyone. Next week, we get to cool off to the 80 s.

Stay cool and safeguard your kids and family pets from the extreme heat.

Meteorologist Chris Martin