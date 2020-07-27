DETROIT (WXYZ)– UPDATE: Family verified to 7 Action News that DeVonte Andrews, 18, passed away Sunday at 12: 15 a.m. after being on life support for a week.

_______

A Detroit mom is fighting to keep her teen boy on life support after he was shot several times recently.

LeAnne Andrews declares her boy, DeVonte Andrews, 18, was shot 4 times in a drive-by shooting near Meuse and McKinney.

“I feel like they don’t care,” LeAnne stated.

In a Facebook post, LeAnne declares DeVonte’s condition is enhancing in spite of medical professionals at AscensionSt John Hospital stating him brain dead. She likewise stated the healthcare facility is prepared to end.

Andrews likewise stated they have actually disappointed persuading her that there’s no hope.

“He had life response … his arms entered and [medical staff] don’t pay any attention to that,” LeAnne stated.

A representative with AscensionSt John healthcare facility would not react to the particular concerns about DeVonte’s medical condition however supplied the following declaration:

“We hold the privacy of our patients in the highest regard. With this, and in accordance with applicable state and federal laws, we do not comment publicly on specific patient related matters.”

LeAnne stated she desires her boy to be moved to another healthcare facility to recuperate.