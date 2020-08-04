‘I feel guilty for surviving’: The deadly hunt for Jade in Myanmar



Nearly 200 individuals passed away last month in the worst mining catastrophe in Myanmar’s history.





Si Thu Phyo was scavenging for remaining gems when he felt the eart h shake loose around him.

The 21- year-old was hard at work in among the world’s biggest jade mines, in Kachin State in northernMyanmar He was simply among numerous jade pickers in the pits that day. He attempted to run, as the landslide crashed down, however prior to he might leave he was swallowed up by a wave of water, mud, and stone.

Si Thu toppled under the water. “My mouth was full of mud, the stones were hitting me and the waves pushed me under again and again,” he stated. “I thought I was going die.”

But Si Thu swam his escape. Later, in health center, he discovered that 7 of his closest pals didn’t. They were amongst an approximated 200 individuals who had actually passed away in the country’s worst ever mining landslide.

“We lived like brothers, often sleeping in the same bed,” Si Thu stated silently, …