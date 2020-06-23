I feel ashamed of what we saw in the National Assembly – Hrayr Tovmasyan – Panorama

“The acting Constitution, which is authored also by me, envisages initial constitutional control over any constitutional changes,” the President of the Armenian Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan instructed reporters on Tuesday.

Tovmasyan’s feedback got here at a request to touch upon the laws authorised on Monday by parliament in the second and closing studying, enabling the suspension of three Constitutional Court judges and the election of its new chairman.

In Tovmasyan’s phrases, the Constitutional Court of Armenia had no probability to debate the draft laws. “The acting Constitution states that any changes that refer to the Constitutional Court are subject to constitutional control. I only constitute the facts without giving any assessment” Tovmasyan stated.

Asked what are his plans since the laws additionally terminates his powers as the President of the Court, Tovmasyan stated: “There is the principle of the right regarding the void legal acts when a person has the right of obeying or not the law but has no right to obey it,” stated Tovmasyan.

He then promised to deal with all authorized points which might not turn into a subject of Court consideration. “As a lawyer I exercise restraint and will also state that I feel ashamed of what we saw yesterday in the National Assembly,” the President of the Court added.