“I, Ennio Morricone, have died”: Oscar-winning composer writes his own obituary – Panorama

Ennio Morricone, the Oscar-winning and hugely celebrated composer, has passed on at the age of 91.

Morricone, the famed Italian composer, orchestrator and conductor, died in the early hours of Monday morning. It was confirmed that he passed away Rome clinic, a location that he was transported to taken following a fall that led to a hip fracture.

News of Morricone’s death was confirmed by his lawyer, Giorgio Asumma, who alerted Italian news agency ANSA, Far Out Magazine reports.

Now, it is often reported that the brilliant musician penned his own obituary fleetingly before that he passed away. “I, Ennio Morricone, have died,” it begins.

“I’m announcing my death to all my friends that have always been close to me and to those who I haven’t seen for a while. I salute them with great affection. Impossible to name all of them. I do want to dedicate a special mention though, to Peppuccio and Roberta, brotherly friends, extremely present in these last days of our life.”

It adds: “An intense, full and profound goodbye visits my kids Marco Alessandra, Andrea and Giovanni, my daughter in law Monica, my grandchildren Francesca, Valentina, Francesco and Luca.

“Last, although not least, Maria to whom I renew the extraordinary love which has kept us together and that I truly regret leaving. I send my most painful farewell to her.”