On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated that 2020 Democratic governmental candidate Joe Biden should cancel his 3 set up arguments with President Trump due to the fact that Trump would “belittle” the exchange.

“I don’t think that there should be any debates,” Pelosi stated throughout a Capitol Hill press conference, including that holding them would simply be “an exercise in skullduggery.”

PELOSI: “Don’t tell anybody I told you this— especially don’t tell Joe Biden. I don’t think there should be any debates…” pic.twitter.com/ln2wZd8hoi — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 27, 2020

RELATED: DNC Moderator Skips ‘Under God’ During Pledge Of Allegiance

Pelosi is not the very first high profile Democrat to recommend Biden avoid the arguments

“I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him, nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States,” Pelosi stated. “Now I know that the Biden campaign thinks in a different way about this.”

Obviously Democrats are stressed what may occur when these 2 guys verbally fight. She isn’t the very first high profile member of her celebration to make this idea.

Former Bill Clinton Press Secretary Joe Lockhart composed in early August, “Whatever you do, don’t debate Trump.”