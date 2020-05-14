Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper stated Thursday that he can not “recall” why he made 3 different demands to uncover President Trump’s previous National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

John Berman, host of CNN’s “New Day,” asked Clapper why he made the demands to uncover the name of a private on December 2, December 28 and also January 7.

Clapper is a straight-out phony. Clapper recognizes why he wished to uncover the identification of General Flynn– to bolster a Russia CollusionHoax Clapper: ‘I Don’ t Recall What Prompted a Request That Was Made on My Behalf for Unmasking’Flynn @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/EN7bW0fKZp — Bruce– #Trump2020– #MAGA- #Patriot-Conservative (@Bruce Chambers) May 14, 2020

Why Did James Clapper Make the Requests?

Did Clapper bear in mind why?

“No, I don’t,” Clapper informedBerman “I don’t recall what prompted a request that was made on my behalf for unmasking. I don’t remember the specifics or what it was in the second report that was suggestive enough that I was concerned and felt that I should know who was actually involved.”

A ‘general concern about the number of engagements with Russians’

He included, worrying Flynn, “There was general concern about the number of engagements with Russians that we were seeing happening. We may not necessarily have known what the content of these engagements were, but there were numerous engagements by representatives of the Trump camp with Russians. So, that was of… general concern anyway.”

“So that, I think, is what attracted the attention of me and other then-serving national security officials,” Clapper stated.

Was that usual location for Clapper to uncover individuals if he can not recall the unmasking of General Flynn? — Sunshine Sue Q (@Sue LST325) May 14, 2020

Claims He Never Saw Any Evidence of Collusion

Clapper restated that he never ever saw any type of proof of collusion in between Trump, Flynn or any type of various other Trump authorities, however did think there sufficed of a hazard to nationwide safety that there was factor to uncover.

“There could have been, as I say, other reasons why you would unmask,” Clapper stated. “Again, when you check out the record, it may not inform you just what is taking place, so whether it was collusion or what, what you’re attempting to figure out [is] does this position a hazard to nationwide safety?”