I Don’t Need A Poll To Tell Me Trump Wins Re-Election, Do You?

The complete ignorance of the opportunities that our system grants people who side with Democrats shows how the schools failed them, the media lied for them.

And most disturbing, these same people gleefully lap all of it up because there are no real-world sanctions for that level of ignorance. From well educated to uneducated, supporting the democrat party here is an admission that one doesn’t care about much.

This election will light just one more fuse to a different powder keg of leftist activism no real matter what the outcome. Anger is useless without action. Getting poked in the chest enough times, one will strike back.

I DON’T NEED A POLL TO TELL ME TRUMP WINS RE-ELECTION!

Just watch the Democrat Party. They are a thug mafia. If they knew they had this election in the bag, no way would their foot soldiers be burning down cities.

They would want stability and certainly not would risk losing due to a bunch of youthful idiots. Just like once you end up in a negative stock trade, once the losses exceed your ability to think rationally, you start to do really stupid stuff.

The Democrats are looking at a decimated portfolio and also have little to reduce by wanting to make the united states think the chaos they truly are creating is a result of President Trump.

Unfortunately for them, they can only do this where they are in charge, which is big cities. Even worse, ab muscles constituents who put them in power are bearing the brunt of their political tantrum.

If anybody believes apolitical people are perhaps not starting to get up to the realization that Democrats are running the places where in fact the problems would be the worst, you might be delusional, and probably your self a Democrat.

THIS IS THE DEMOCRAT’S PICKETTS CHARGE

The left is trying to weave a political platform out of ‘the Republicans are responsible for how the left feels.’ Feelings are not real and the more fragile the sensibilities the more vulnerable that individual is.

The left reacts to all or any of this chemistry and the whole thing is happening inside themselves not in the real world. COPS are not the situation, the emotional instability of the left is the problem. In essence, the left is trying to harness the insanity of a few in to the over through of America and the Constitution.

This is their Pickett’s Charge.

For instance, all this is just starting to slowly decompose for the left. They have been screaming for reparations and now they will have arrived at Gettysburg, possibly a few of the most hallowed ground FOR ALL Americans.

The GOP reparations are buried at Gettysburg and the Democrat ownership of slavery, KKK, and all of the other vulgarities are enshrined in the statues of the CSA on that Hallowed Ground.

Word is beginning to seep out even for the grossly ignorant and uninformed that the Democrats did this, they truly are the slave owners and all of this can be an effort to conceal the 10,000-pound gorilla in the room.

The blue state and cities are joining this insanity since they’re the insanity. You can waste lots of food (symbolically speaking) when things are getting well and the liberal/progressive/Democrat/left/Confederates (LPDLC) have fed off the creators and the sane for a long time, my guess is 155 years.

My point is that most of this chaos is the death spiral of the democrats. NO conservative participates in a poll. Our poll and dedication are buried at Gettysburg and today LPDLC has only now discovered that ground, AGAIN.

YOU NEED TO APPEAR TO VOTE!

The key to this election was stated above. Trump voters have to show up. We need to help them if necessary by bringing them to the polls. Buy them a cup of coffee. Many places allow you to vote early for a long period in case election day is not convenient.

Don’t wait. Vote.

