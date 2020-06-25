‘I Don’t Know If Our Democracy Could Stand Another Four Years’ Of Him

The iconic singer Bruce Springsteen just had yet another melt down against Donald Trump, claiming that the president is a “threat to our democracy” and that that he doesn’t know if “our democracy could stand another four years of his custodianship.”

In an interview with The Atlantic, Springsteen said that he is feeling optimistic about Trump’s chances of beating Biden in November.

“I think it’s all these kids in the street that are inspiring the most hope in me,” he said. Springsteen went on to dramatically say that he believes Trump is really a threat to your nation.

“I believe that our current president is a threat to our democracy,” the “Born In The U.S.A.” singer said. “He simply makes any kind of reform that much harder. I don’t know if our democracy could stand another four years of his custodianship. These are all existential threats to our democracy and our American way of life.”

Springsteen then expressed delight that some polls demonstrate Trump trailing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“Our president’s numbers appear to be crashing through the basement,” that he said. “That’s a good sign. I believe we may have finally reached a presidential tipping point with that Lafayette Square walk, which was so outrageously anti-American, so totally buffoonish and so stupid, and so anti–freedom of speech. And we have a video of it that will live on forever.”

He also went after the Republican Party for what he sees as their insufficient diversity.

“When you see the Democratic side of the House filled with brown people and black people, straight people and gay people, and then you look at the Republicans, who appear unchanged by history at this moment? They look ridiculous,” Springsteen said.

He concluded by saying that that he is glad that America is having “a national discussion of police behavior,” which he called “long overdue.”

“The president can pretend it’s all not happening, and that George Floyd is smiling down from heaven because of the job reports this week,” Springsteen said. “But every American, and I believe the whole world, can see right now that the status quo is not okay. And that’s progress.”

It’s regrettable that Springsteen has made a decision to alienate his millions of conservative fans by bashing President Trump. We were longing for better from him, in the end, Springsteen has shown that he’s yet another liberal elitist sheep in the entertainment industry.

This piece was compiled by PopZette Staff on June 25, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

