‘I don’t know if I will do the full season at Lyon’ – Barca-linked Depay opens door to transfer

The Netherlands global spoke up on his future after scoring a hat- technique for Rudi Garcia’s side in their very first video game of the brand-new project

Barcelona- connected forward Memphis Depay has actually opened the door to a prospective transfer, confessing that he does not know if he “will do the full season at Lyon”.

Depay has actually been a talismanic figure in Lyon’s team given that getting here at the Groupama Stadium from Manchester United in 2017.

The 26- year- old has actually struck 57 objectives in 139 getaways for the French attire, including his newest treble which was available in a 4- 1 success over Dijon on Friday night.

Lyon got all 3 points in their very first video game of the Ligue 1 project thanks to Depay’s hat- technique, with a Wesley Lautoa own objective intensifying an unpleasant night for the visitors, who took the lead early on through Aurelien Scheidler.

Rudi Garcia’s side might just protect a seventh- location surface in the league last term, which implied that they lost out on European certification for the very first time in 24 years.

They did handle to reach the 2019- 20 Champions League semi- finals by knocking out Juventus and Manchester City in the earlier rounds, however eventually stopped working to established an all-French last versus Paris Saint-Germain after losing to Bayern Munich in the last 4.

Although Lyon will be intending to push PSG all the method the …