‘I don’t kid’: Trump contradicts aides and insists he meant it when he asked for coronavirus testing to be slowed down

Donald Trump -– but once more – contradicted a few of his closest aides who claimed the president made a remark “in jest” throughout a weekend marketing campaign rally that he asked them to sluggish coronavirus testing.
“I don’t kid,” Mr Trump advised reporters Tuesday as he left the White House for a visit to Arizona, once more calling Covid-19 testing a “double-edged sword” as a result of extra testing reveals extra optimistic instances. Public well being specialists, together with a listing that work for Mr Trump’s White House, say testing is essential to finding and isolating the virus.
More follows…
