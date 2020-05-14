On Wednesday, throughout a meeting on Snapchat, presumptive Democratic governmental candidate Joe Biden claimed “I don’t have any problem comparing my energy level to Donald Trump” which he is “really resisting” providing President Trump a label.

Biden informed the press reporter, “Look, Trump is a master at laying nicknames on people, but the vast majority of the voters out there that have voted, including young people, are not getting all their news from the Internet, but I’m trying to compete there. We’re getting started late in the metaphorical sense, 102 million video views across social media platforms just in mid-March, just since mid-March for me. And look at all these young people now who are getting out of high school. They are doing part-time jobs. They’re driving Ubers; they’re doing a whole range of things that— the world’s changing, but we haven’t changed to accommodate to their needs. And I think it’s just important to speak to that. And in terms of energy, I don’t have any problem comparing my energy level to Donald Trump, who I’m really giving a nickname to.”

“I’m sure we can do better on the Internet. I’m positive of that,” Biden claimed. “But the fact is that we’re trying. Recent events, the Instagram question and answer with one of the leading soccer players in the world, the latest episode of ‘Here’s the Deal’ podcast with Andrew Yang—we’re trying to get better with it. I can hardly wait to get out of being on my back porch here.”

Biden’s energy in this whole political election cycle has actually been instead reduced, yet absolutely loaded with many disjointed and also unpleasant looks. One of the conserving beautifies to his project has actually been this virus-related lockdown. It’s provided his trainers a legitimate reason to maintain him off the phase, far from the online video cameras and also tiny groups he was attracting pre-COVID, mainly avoiding even more of those humorous soundbite gaffes we have actually all appreciated in current months.

