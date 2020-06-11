‘I Don’t Disagree’ Michigan Police Would Kill Capitol Protesters If They Were Black

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer just completely through her state’s police officers underneath the bus when she suggested they would kill black protesters if they tried to “storm” the capitol building.

While Whitmer appeared on The Root, host reporter Terrell Jermaine Starr asked her concerning the “mostly white” armed protesters who demonstrated at the capitol against her strict lockdown orders.

“It is lawful to bring a gun into the capitol,” Whitmer said, adding that she’s no get a grip on over the capitol grounds. Instead, this area is controlled by the Michigan State Police, which also provides her with security. The governor also said that she would prefer to ban firearms in the building.

“How do you respond to people who say that if there were a group of black men who stormed the state capitol that they would have been dead?” Starr asked.

“I understand why people would say that,” Whitmer replied, in accordance with Breitbart News. “And I don’t disagree.”

Anti-police sentiments are at an all-time high right now following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota last month. Since then, violent riots have broken out around America, with things getting especially bad in Michigan.

With her latest statements, Whitmer is showing once and for all that she stands with these violent rioters within the police officers who put their lives at risk to protect her every day.

