Aysor.am Artak Bshtikyan, a member of the group initiating the statement and a former adviser to the Minister of Defense, told Armenpress.

“The current authorities have crossed many of the red lines, because it is more dangerous, there is a real danger of crossing other red lines. “With our statement we want to prevent the government from crossing red lines, to warn all segments of society that there are many security challenges in front of Armenia’s Artsakh,” our interlocutor said.

Touching upon the ongoing struggle with decentralized events starting from Freedom Square, Artak Bshtikyan emphasized that it will raise the masses of the public.

“Because the issues of Artsakh, the Armenian Genocide, the security issues threatening Armenia are not a matter of responsibility of one political force. “This is in the sphere of responsibility of the whole Armenian people, and that is why what is happening in Freedom Square or other places will turn into even more active actions,” said the former adviser to the Minister of Defense.

According to Artak Bshtikyan, the whole Armenian people must raise their voices, stand up to face the dangers facing Armenia and Artsakh.

“Throughout the history of the Armenian people, there have always been such fatal situations, սկսել someone started the struggle. That one may have party views, likes or dislikes, but the problem that we all face now is above all. And to say that “I will not participate in the solution of the problems facing the homeland, because I do not like this one, I do not like that one” is not correct.

God forbid, when we lose the homeland or a part of it, we will start looking for culprits, but it will be too late. I do not want children to be born in the future, whose only names will be Shushi, Amaras or Hadrut. “I want Shushi, Hadrut and Amaras to remain an inseparable part of our homeland,” said our interlocutor.

It should be reminded that a number of politicians, art, science and other figures joined the statement on Artsakh, Armenian-Azerbaijani, Armenian-Turkish relations. A group of individuals came up with a corresponding initiative, addressing the concerned circles of Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora to join that statement on Artsakh, Armenian-Azerbaijani, Armenian-Turkish relations.